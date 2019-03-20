CMPD talking about the opioid epidemic during Bridging the Difference conversation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) will lead a discussion Thursday evening about the opioid epidemic.
“This is more about the human element. This is about human capital. This is about people,” said Chief Kerr Putney. “We want to extract the shame and the stigma from this issue. It’s an epidemic. It’s an addiction. We want to treat it as such. We want to bring services to help people to break this cycle of addiction so we can start to curb these numbers, save lives and improve the safety of our community.”
Police say the data for 2018 is still incomplete but in 2017 officers responded to 122 fatal overdoses, a 35% increase from the year before.
In 2018, officers handled 25 overdose calls a month. The department says majority of the people survived.
And approximately 27% of the people who overdosed in Charlotte didn’t have a local address.
That same year - white males from ages 20-to-40 made up 46% of cases.
The black community saw an increase in cases over the last three years with a jump from 9.5% to about 13%.
CMPD says officers made 338 arrests for heroin over the last three years.
Police say the vast majority – almost half of overdose cases – are happening in residences.
“So the majority are happening in private residences and places that you normally won’t be able to see it,” said Chief Putney. “It’s not like it’s all over the street but it’s impacting homes. It’s impacting people.”
The Bridging the Difference conversation on opioids will be held at Calvary Church, at 5801 Pineville Matthews Road. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.
