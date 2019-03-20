CMPD catches suspect breaking into vehicles in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A pair of vehicular breaking-and-entering cases resulted in an arrest early Wednesday after police found a suspect crouched down in the seat of one of the cars.
The incident occurred off of Ferncliff Road near the Myers Park neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. and police responded to the area shortly after initial breaking-and-entering calls came in.
While checking nearby vehicles, officers found Tramel Donnell Hill Jr., 21, inside of one of the cars and placed him under arrest. Hill was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
No further information has been released at this time and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
