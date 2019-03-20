Carolina Panthers move could impact local housing market in SC

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) - Local leaders in South Carolina have said the potential move of the Carolina Panthers’ team operations to the Palmetto State could transform the region.
Local real estate agents say residents in York and Lancaster counties might feel the impact too.
Governor Henry McMaster said if the Panthers move team operations to South Carolina, about 150 Panthers employees would be working in South Carolina instead of Charlotte.
Judi Phillips is a real estate agent with High Garden Real Estate in Fort Mill. She expects many of those employees to begin looking at the housing market in York and Lancaster Counties so they could be closer to work, if the move goes through.
“There’s great schools in York County, we have a lot to offer in York County, and I think that people who are on the north side of Charlotte may be moving closer to the area,” Phillips said.
A national team moving to South Carolina would put York and Lancaster counties on a bigger stage. Governor Henry McMaster said in a press conference last week that when bigger companies move to an area, other industries follow suit.
“When something like this is done as we’ve seen from BMW, Boeing and other places, other industries, other business come around,” McMaster said. “We believe that this will be a magnet for all sorts of enterprises, some associated with football others not.”
York and Lancaster Counties, particularly in the Fort Mill and Indian Land areas, have already experienced immense growth in recent years. If more commercial and retail industries move to the area, real estate agents say the growth will likely continue.
“I think it will have an impact on the homes directly around the facility,” Phillips said. “I think it may cause some traffic and congestion.”
Depending on how much commercial and retail growth the area experiences, Phillips says that could also drive home values up.
“They could see a rise because people will want their land,” Phillips said.
Wherever Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper chooses to build new practice facilities, realtors say it will put this part of the Carolinas on the map.
“We live here, we know what it’s like, but I think it will definitely open the eyes to the public,” Phillips said.
