Car slams into bus with 40 middle schoolers on board at railroad crossing

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - A Caldwell County school activity bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon after a passenger car collided with the vehicle on Highway 321.
The incident occurred in Hickory at a railroad crossing and the bus was carrying students from William Lenoir Middle School. The car did not stop at the crossing and slammed into the back of the bus.
No children on the bus were reported injured and the bus was in good shape but the passenger vehicle suffered serious damage and the condition of the driver is unknown.
The bus was returning with 40 students on board from a band competition at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
No further information has been released on the incident at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.