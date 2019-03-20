911 call released in attempted carjacking that turned deadly

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 911 call released Wednesday is giving some insight into the moments before a carjacking suspect was shot and killed in a parking lot in uptown Charlotte over the weekend.
It started early Saturday morning in a parking lot on West Trade Street. Police say the carjacking victim called 911. Sources say that man also told other people in the parking lot what had happened to him.
The suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Clark, was still on the scene. He was apparently attempting to take a car but couldn’t get it to start. Police say Clark got out of the vehicle. “At some point, we’re not exactly sure what the circumstances are, but other individuals intervened and there was a shooting” said Capt. Dozier.
Albert Washington, 24, was later charged with murder in the killing of Clark.
Police say bullets also hit a nearby apartment and a woman’s car. Investigators say the shooter or shooters left before police could get there. Clark died in the parking lot.
Below is some of the exchange between the caller and a 911 dispatcher:
Caller: “Police - emergency my car just been help up by gun point ... convertible”
Dispatcher: “what kind of car?”
Caller: "It's an audi _4
Dispatcher: what color?
Caller: silver
Dispatcher: do you know the license plate
Caller: Uh no I don't.
Dispatcher: which way was he headed?
Caller: ".... getting in the car right now"
Dispatcher: Is the vehicle stationary?
Caller: Yes. It's in the lot, lights are on.
Dispatcher: what lot is it?
Caller: ___ parking lot, right in the middle near the white ___ right in the middle. He's sitting in the car right now.
Dispatcher: is he white, black, Asian, or Hispanic?
Caller: *muffled* in the silver Audi right there.
Dispatcher: is the male white, black, asian, or hispanic?
Caller: African-American male
Dispatcher: what was he wearing?
Caller: he's right in the car right now.
Dispatcher: I understand what was he wearing
Caller *muffled* he’s running right now
Dispatcher: Did he get out of the vehicle?
Caller: Yep
Caller: There’s now gunshots around here. This is crazy.
Dispatcher: Can you tell where the gunshots are coming from?
Caller: Yea, they’re in the lot here.
Dispatcher: Was he firing the shots?
Caller: I don’t know, other people were - I’m getting the *expletive* out of here
It sounds like an officer pulls up and the call ends a short time later.
The carjacking victim left to a safe area, meanwhile Clark was left with the car.
CMPD says Clark couldn’t figure out how to get the car started so he left the car, took a few steps outside then shots were fired.
Police say the victim of the carjacking remained on scene to be questioned after they arrived. Police do not believe that person was involved with the shooting.
“Other individuals fired multiple rounds striking that gentleman and he ran a few feet and fell and died from his injuries,” said Smathers.
Police say the people who fired the shots hit Clark, the window of an apartment building and the car of the 23-year-old woman sitting in the parking lot.
“We do not have an understanding of what caused the other individuals to shoot him and ultimately kill him,” said Smathers.
Clark’s friend, Dylan Severt, just recently learned about his friend’s death and said this:
“Brandon was a close friend of mine he lived down the street where my grandmother used to live. He was like a brother to mean. To hear what I heard on the news, I was quite shocked and surprised. I didn’t think Brandon to do that kind of act. He was always such a positive soul and had such a great outlook on life. He never planned anything. He lived life day by day. That’s how I know him and will always remember him.”
