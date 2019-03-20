Below average temperatures, northerly breeze make for a chilly day

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re starting out cold again this morning with daybreak readings in the 20s and 30s, and we’ll only rebound to the mid to upper 50s today. The afternoon temperatures I’m forecasting are 5-10° below average for this time of the year, and a persistent northerly breeze will make it feel even chillier. With a coastal low bringing rain to eastern North Carolina, there’ll be more cloud cover today along and east of I-77 and there’s even a small chance for a shower there late in the day and tonight.
Rain chances are extremely low west of I-77 where there will be more sunshine around today. Thursday brings a more widespread and slightly better chance for a couple of late-day showers as a front moves through the region.
Right now coverage stands at only 20% with afternoon readings Thursday close to 60°.
Beyond that, we're dry again for Friday and the weekend, with temperatures on a nice warming trend. Highs Friday are expected to be in the low to mid 60s Friday and Saturday before jumping to near 70° under partly sunny skies on Sunday. Right now I’m forecasting a few late-day showers Monday with highs in the lower 70s before cooling back into the chilly 50s with some more rain on Tuesday.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
