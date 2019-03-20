Below average temperatures, northerly breeze make for a chilly day

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re starting out cold again this morning with daybreak readings in the 20s and 30s, and we’ll only rebound to the mid to upper 50s today. The afternoon temperatures I’m forecasting are 5-10° below average for this time of the year, and a persistent northerly breeze will make it feel even chillier. With a coastal low bringing rain to eastern North Carolina, there’ll be more cloud cover today along and east of I-77 and there’s even a small chance for a shower there late in the day and tonight.