Armored truck crashes into river shutting down road in both directions

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An armored truck appeared to have crashed into a river in north Charlotte Wednesday morning.
Charlotte Fire Department and Long Creek Fire Department were on the scene where a Garda truck appeared to be stuck in a river near Oakdale Road and I-485. Hazmat officials responded to the scene to assist with a spill.
It it unclear how the truck ended up in the river or if anyone was injured.
Oakdale Road is closed in both directions as officials work to clear the scene.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.