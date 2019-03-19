Weapons charges for twin brothers accused of breaking into church

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - More charges have been filed against twin brothers accused of breaking into a Rowan County church in October.
According to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office report, Thomas Ray Rudd and Christopher Aaron Rudd, 18, both of the 7100 block of Unity Church Road, Kannapolis, were charged Friday with felony breaking and entering a place of worship and felony larceny after breaking and entering.
The brothers allegedly broke into St. John the Baptizer Romanian Orthodox Church on Park Edwards Road on the morning of October 23.
Deputies responding to a burglar alarm found a torn window screen at the back of the church and chairs that had been knocked over. They also found lottery tickets and two empty packages of “CBD gummies,” which is a candy that uses a compound found in marijuana.
On Monday the twins were charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bond for Thomas Rudd is now $9000. Bond for Christopher Rudd is $14,500.
