Two children, adult treated after flames engulf SC home

CATAWBA, SC (WBTV) - Two children and an adult were treated for smoke inhalation after flames engulfed a home in York County.
The fire started around 11:40 p.m. Monday night. Everyone inside the home was able to escape before the fire department arrived on the scene, according to Lesslie Volunteer Fire Chief Tommy White.
Firefighters on the scene worked to extinguish the flames until 3:30 a.m.
The American Red Cross is working to help the family.
It is unclear what may have caused the fire.
