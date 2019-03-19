Temperatures expected to rise to upper 50s with mostly sunny skies

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We’re starting out cold again this morning with daybreak readings in the 20s and 30s, and we’ll only rebound to the mid to upper 50s today under mostly sunny skies. The afternoon temperatures I’m forecasting are just 5-10° below average for this time of the year, and a persistent northerly breeze will make it feel even chillier.
We’ll stay dry and cold tonight with lows back in the 20s and 30s yet again.
Wednesday is the Spring Equinox at 5:58 p.m. The average high by that point will be up to 65°, but our actual temperatures will fall about 5° short of that threshold.
Really the only chance, though quite minor, of any bit of rain will come mid-week. A coastal low will bring rain and wind to eastern North Carolina Wednesday, and there’s a small chance – just 10% - that a shower or two could sneak back as far west as the I-77 corridor Wednesday.
Thereafter, a couple of afternoon showers in the mountains Thursday could work their way down into the Metro area by the evening. Right now coverage stands at only 20%. Highs Wednesday look to be close to 60°, with afternoon readings Thursday rebounding into the middle 60s.
Beyond that, we're dry again for Friday and the weekend, with temperatures eventually warming back into the 70s!
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
