Sunny, mild weather expected to kick off spring

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Short and Sweet! Spring begins this week at 5:58pm on Wednesday and that’s exactly what you’re going to get. Sunny and seasonal days will continue through the first half of this week and with the exception of a stray shower Thursday, more sunshine and dry weather will carry us into the weekend with a warming trend to boot! Highs will be in the 60s during the week with afternoon temperatures in the 70s for your weekend!