School bus carrying 40 SC students catches fire during field trip; no one injured

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A school bus carrying over 40 children and chaperones caught fire during a field trip this afternoon, according to officials with Richland School District Two.
The bus driver noticed smoke coming from the vehicle and evacuated everyone safely before flames developed.
No one was injured. Another bus picked up students and continued the field trip.
Richland School District Two officials also stated that the bus was not one of the state buses that has had issues with fires in the past. Those buses are out of the rotation. The school bus was state-owned not a Richland Two Activity Bus.
The bus, however, was an older model vehicle, the school district spokesperson said.
One parent, Larry Johnson, said he was volunteering on the field trip for his daughter when the incident happened. He posted video of it on Facebook.
“I’m glad I was there to help because it could have been really really bad,” Johnson said. “The kids, bus driver and teachers did great. And the devil is not gonna stop this show. We’ve got another bus and we’re headed to our destination.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.