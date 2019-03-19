Rowan commissioners approve Rockwell area Dollar General despite opposition

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Despite opposition from some residents, Rowan County Commissioners approved the zoning change that allow for a new Dollar General store to be built near Rockwell.
The property is located at the intersection of Organ Church Road and Highway 152. The 9100 square foot store will be built by Terramore Development.
Commissioners voted 4-1 for approval, with Craig Pierce casting the only vote in opposition.
There was opposition to the rezoning from a number of folks who live in the area, and a petition with more than 400 signatures was presented to commissioners.
“Thank you to commissioner Craig Pierce for being the only member who heard our voice and voted no,” wrote Justin Smart on a social media post. “Thanks to all who came out tonight and spoke. Thank you to all who helped with and signed the petition. Thank you to all who emailed and called.”
Neighbors raised concerns about traffic safety and said that the store wasn’t needed.
A lot of good folks came out to voice their concerns about retail business coming to the 152 corridor," Chairman Greg Edds told WBTV. “While we fully understand the concerns that were expressed tonight, the commissioners believe that since the corridor is already home to many businesses and the fact that the DOT studied and approved the applicant’s plan, the appropriate decision was to approved the zoning request. However, conditions accompanied the approval. Dollar General has agreed to build a new, more aesthetically pleasing facility, provide additional buffering and landscaping, and replace their tall pole-mounted sign with a monument sign.”
We hope these conditions will create a better quality project that the community will see as something positive," Edds added.
The store would create nine new jobs and sales of $1.7 million per year, according to the developer. The store would also have an estimated tax value of $1.3 million.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.