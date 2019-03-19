Panthers sign Super Bowl-champion defensive end Bruce Irvin

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Following the decision to retire by longtime standout Julius Peppers, the Panthers have searched for a replacement to join their depleted pass rush personnel.
On Tuesday, the team made a big first step by signing free agent Bruce Irvin to a one-year contract.
Irvin spent the majority of his career with the Seattle Seahawks before stints with the Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons eventually led him to Carolina.
As a part of the 2013 Super Bowl Champion squad for the Seattle Seahawks, Irvin was one of the key players on a vaunted defense that shut down the Denver Broncos 43-8 in the championship game.
