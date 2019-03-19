NC Special Olympic athletes collecting hardware at Abu Dhabi World Games

By Mark Davenport | March 19, 2019 at 11:53 AM EST - Updated March 19 at 12:04 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two gold medals, a bronze and a handful of 5th place ribbons. Special Olympics athletes from North Carolina are bringing home major hardware as they continue to compete at the 2019 World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

This year, eight coaches and athletes are representing North Carolina at the World Games.

25-year-old Bryan Henry, who swims year-round with the Raleigh Area Masters, has already won gold medals in the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley.

He also set a new personal record in the 200m individual medley.

And just like that, Bryan Henry will bring home the gold medal AND a new personal record in the 200 IM!! 🥇👏 Bryan still has three more events to go this week, so don’t forget to #Cheer4USA! 🇺🇸

“I have a lot of gold medals! I get in the water and leave it all in the pool, swimming as fast as I can,” said Henry in an interview with Special Olympics North Carolina back in November.

Not to be out done, Jonathan Willis, another talented swimmer from Washington, NC in Beaufort County, won the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle.

Aaaaand it’s a BRONZE 🥉 in the 50m freestyle for SONC swimmer, Jonathan Willis! We’re so proud of you, Jonathan!! #Cheer4USA #AbuDhabi2019 #MeetTheDetermined

Every two years, thousands of Special Olympics athletes from six continents come together to showcase their athletic skills and bring the spirit of the Special Olympics organization to life.

Erykah Culbertson, who is from Cabarrus County, won the 7th place ribbon in the 100m run as one of the team’s track and field experts. AJ Spaeth is bringing home two fifth place ribbons from his impressive finishes in the 200m and 100m run.

We're also cheering Erykah on all the way from North Carolina! Where can we get one of those super cool shirts? 😉 #Cheer4USA

"It was a tough division, but I pushed myself hard." He pushed hard and we sure are proud of him! Congratulations to AJ Spaeth on bringing home a fifth place ribbon in the 200m!!! #Cheer4USA #MedalMonday

Special Olympics South Carolina sent two athletes from Clover, SC to the World Games this year.

Scott Rohrer is golfing individual 18 holes and shot an 85 on Sunday. He followed up with a 77 yesterday and is currently holding onto 2nd place in his division. Joshua Myers is waiting for his weight class is competing in power lifting today.

Scott Rohrer and Joshua Myers have been having a tremendous time at the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 with...

