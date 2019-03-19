NC Special Olympic athletes collecting hardware at Abu Dhabi World Games

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two gold medals, a bronze and a handful of 5th place ribbons. Special Olympics athletes from North Carolina are bringing home major hardware as they continue to compete at the 2019 World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.
This year, eight coaches and athletes are representing North Carolina at the World Games.
25-year-old Bryan Henry, who swims year-round with the Raleigh Area Masters, has already won gold medals in the 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley.
He also set a new personal record in the 200m individual medley.
“I have a lot of gold medals! I get in the water and leave it all in the pool, swimming as fast as I can,” said Henry in an interview with Special Olympics North Carolina back in November.
Not to be out done, Jonathan Willis, another talented swimmer from Washington, NC in Beaufort County, won the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle.
Every two years, thousands of Special Olympics athletes from six continents come together to showcase their athletic skills and bring the spirit of the Special Olympics organization to life.
Erykah Culbertson, who is from Cabarrus County, won the 7th place ribbon in the 100m run as one of the team’s track and field experts. AJ Spaeth is bringing home two fifth place ribbons from his impressive finishes in the 200m and 100m run.
Special Olympics South Carolina sent two athletes from Clover, SC to the World Games this year.
Scott Rohrer is golfing individual 18 holes and shot an 85 on Sunday. He followed up with a 77 yesterday and is currently holding onto 2nd place in his division. Joshua Myers is waiting for his weight class is competing in power lifting today.
