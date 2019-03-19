NC DOT: “Don’t take photos on railroad tracks”

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - State transportation officials have a public service announcement (PSA) for people, especially students, who like to take photos on rail tracks. The message: don’t do it.
“In the spring time we all have a tendency to want beautiful backdrops for prom or weddings,” said Tony Long. “And it seems like photographers have become attracted to the rails as backdrop, however, railroad property is private property so therefore you’d be trespassing if you use it for a photography background and also it’s very dangerous.
Long, who is a board member of Operation Life Saver, says train traffic is increasing.
Transportation workers say some trains are so quiet, you barely them coming. And, they're traveling really fast. They say standing off to side is also dangerous because trains are wider than most people realize.
According to N.C. D-O-T, 31 people were hit on tracks statewide last year, including 18 killed. A spokesperson for NC DOT says the department doesn’t know how many of the people hit, if any, were taking photos at the time.
Long says the PSA is needed.
“That as a society we’re all extremely distracted and trains don’t have set schedules so there’s always a train and we need to be reminded of that,” said Long. “Our culture is so different. In Europe trains are a part of everyday life – pedestrian, passenger, freight. In America, very few people ride the trains - maybe light rail to a football game - otherwise we don’t think of trains.”
“Taking photos on train tracks adds to the experience. It’s a contrast of what the person has on versus the scene that we have,” said Brandon Burgess. “It’s kind of a risk even though we know a train is not coming it kinda adds to the experience of the photographer.”
I’m looking at the rails. I’m just looking at the whole picture in general,” he said. “Sometimes I’m not always directly on the track but it’s in the picture.”
Burgess of bMajorProductions says he doesn’t take a lot of photos on tracks but he does get clients who want the rail look.
“I guess it’s more of it looks like I’m taking a risk. That I’m being bold,” said Burgess. “It’s kinda like a bold statement.”
Does he understand why the state believes the PSA is necessary?
“I totally understand. It is a risk – a big risk especially like silent trains and just being around the track in general. So usually places that have trees, open areas, long dirt roads maybe a better place than a train track” he said. But, does that mean he will stop taking pictures on rails? “I may… I just have to be aware of what’s going on. Maybe wait till the train has passed or listen out for the train, be more attentive if the opportunity does come up to take a picture on the tracks.”
I understand the glamour. You can’t open up Instagram, Pinterest and not find a picture of someone on tracks,” said Troy Hull. “You have the lines, the composition, you have all that other stuff. It’s looks like an album cover that you see from a country western album.”
Hull, a veteran photographer who owns T. Cooper Hull Photography, says when he first started he also gravitated to rail tracks to take a photograph.
“Because it’s such a cliché shot and everybody wants to try to put that in their portfolio,” he said. “It looks good when you first start out.”
But Hull said he did it only once because a friend pointed out it was illegal and dangerous.
“I’m not going to go through all the trouble and violate the law just to get a shot” said Hull.
He says clients still ask for their photos to be taken on the rail.
“Yeah yeah… especially seniors. Seniors who seen Pinterest and they want – can we go on some tracks? ‘I’ve got this thing I want to wear - some cowboy boots. I’ve a guitar. I want to sit on the tracks like I’m playing’ and I’m like how about we go besides the tracks,” said Hull. “90 percent of the people I explain it to and they realize yeah you got a point and I also say do you want your pictures to look like everybody else’s pictures? And that usually gets them to back away from being on the tracks.”
Does he think the PSA will resonate with people?
“On a regular basis I’ll see some high school kid with another high school kid taking a picture on the tracks,” said Hull.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.