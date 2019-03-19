Man seriously injured following altercation in front of University area apartments

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An altercation between two individuals turned violent on Monday night in front of a popular apartment complex near UNC-Charlotte.
Two males were reportedly involved in a dispute in the doorway of a residence at the 901 Place Apartments off of Forty Niner Avenue and Pavillion Boulevard around 8:00 p.m. when one of the individuals was shot.
Police are currently investigating the incident and Medic transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this point and a motive is still unclear.
