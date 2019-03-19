‘It’s about privilege’: Meck sheriff writing tickets in a wealthy area causes backlash

Miltich said the road’s speed limit has been a local hot-button for years, driving residents’ anger over the speed enforcement effort. The speed limit was set at 45 mph for most of the road’s length when Jetton was built, but the town lowered it to 35 mph in 2017. The goal was to protect pedestrians who cross Jetton to get to Jetton Park or the commercial areas at the road’s eastern end, near Catawba Avenue. Accidents haven’t decreased, however, and the town is considering returning the speed limit to 40 mph along parts of the road.