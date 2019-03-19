Suspect arrested after man dies in shooting at apartments in University City

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man injured in a shooting at apartments near UNC Charlotte Monday night has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed Tuesday.
Two men were reportedly involved in a dispute in the doorway of a residence at the 901 Place Apartments around 8:00 p.m. when one of the men was shot. The apartments are located off of Forty Niner Avenue and Pavillion Boulevard.
Medic initially took the victim, identified as Jamontae Morris, 22, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died, police say.
On Saturday, CMPD placed Fuaad Ali, 23, under arrested and charged him with the murder of Morris as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
