Former Rep. Rodney Moore indicted in campaign finance probe

“We are grateful to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office for its work on this case, as we are to all prosecutors who take election matters seriously,” said Kim Westbrook Strach, State Board executive director. “Agency audits of campaign disclosures detect those who try to use their campaign accounts as personal piggy banks. We hope these prosecutions highlight the importance of accurate campaign finance disclosure. Voters have a right to know how candidates are raising and spending campaign cash.”