Former Rep. Rodney Moore indicted in campaign finance probe

RALEIGH, NC (WBTV) - Former State Representative Rodney Moore was indicted by a Mecklenburg County grand Jury Monday on nine felony charges related to the filing of false campaign finance disclosure reports.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) said that, according to the indictments, Moore “knowingly certified under oath that false campaign finance reports were true."
Moore’s treasurer, Tammy Neal, was also indicted on one count of common law obstruction of justice, which is also a felony. According to the NCSBE, Neal, “willfully submitted fraudulent documents purporting to be bank records to the State Board of Elections” while serving as treasurer for the committee to elect Moore.
In October, WBTV reported that Moore, a Charlotte Democrat, had been under investigation since 2017 after a routine audit of his campaign reports turned up a number of irregularities.
The State Board unanimously referred Moore’s case to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney after determining that his committee did not disclose more than $141,000 in receipts and expenditures between 2010 and 2017. The Board also found that his committee had failed to disclose more than $25,000 in cash withdrawals and cash back from purchases.
The NCSBE cited those findings in Monday’s release, adding that the committee “submitted altered bank records in response to questions from State Board auditors.”
“We are grateful to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office for its work on this case, as we are to all prosecutors who take election matters seriously,” said Kim Westbrook Strach, State Board executive director. “Agency audits of campaign disclosures detect those who try to use their campaign accounts as personal piggy banks. We hope these prosecutions highlight the importance of accurate campaign finance disclosure. Voters have a right to know how candidates are raising and spending campaign cash.”
WBTV reached out to Moore on Monday, but were told he had no comment and that he would be releasing a statement at a later time.
