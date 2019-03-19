Forever Family: Meet Robbie

Being with Robbie was an adventure in every sense of the word. Robbie kept us watching to see what he would do or say next. He would look up at me his eyes so wide I could see more white than color, his shoulders tensed and shrugged, his eyebrows up and to finish it off he would smirk in such a way you couldn’t help but laugh. What was even more memorable than his facial expressions was his heartbreaking reply to our newscaster’s personal testimony of being adopted.