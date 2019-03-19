Firefighters rescue cow stuck in the mud

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Firefighters from the Bostian Heights Fire Department made an unusual rescue on Monday when they saved a cow that had gotten stuck in the mud.
It happened off of Webb Road just after 2:00 pm on Monday.
“We never know what we will get into next,” read a post on the department’s Facebook page. “The crews were dispatch to a structure fire followed by a dispatch to a large animal rescue with a cow stuck in a muddy area.”
“Thanks to everyone who assisted with both incidents, including a special thanks to Midland Fire and Rescue for the response with a large animal rescue trailer and to local veterinarians for their assistance.”
The cow was drying off and eating in the barn as the crews packed up their equipment, according to the Facebook post.
“Great job by everyone today! Took a while to find a vet and get him to scene to sedate her so rescue operations could being but once we were ready it went pretty smoothly with positive results! Also: owners are very appreciative of everyone,” wrote Darrell Nichols.
