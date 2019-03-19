Firefighters battle blaze at east Charlotte residence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Fire worked to put out a blaze on Tuesday afternoon that damaged a home near the Plaza Midwood community.
The fire was reported at a single-story home on Blackwood Avenue off of Eastway Drive and The Plaza around 4:00 p.m. 23 firefighters continued working to put out the fire until it was under control about twenty minutes after the incident began.
No injuries were reported upon an initial check of the residence and the fire is now under investigation with Charlotte Fire.
No further information has been released at this time.
