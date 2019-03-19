Death investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A death investigation closed part of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to assist Medic at an area on Albemarle Road near Nathaneal Greene Lane, where one person was pronounced dead.
Detectives started heading towards the area around 9 a.m. to investigate the death, CMPD says.
No names have been released.
We’re working to gather more information.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.