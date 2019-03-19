Concord names new Solid Waste Director

"I am thrilled for Robin joining our leadership team. She is a proven leader in our organization and has guided our budget process for the past ten years," said City Manager Lloyd Payne. "She has been a key partner of the Solid Waste Department, including contract analysis and research. I am excited about her enthusiasm to lead the department and know she will do an incredible job. Her loyalty to the City is evident and Team Concord will be even stronger for her contributions."