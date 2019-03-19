Concord names new Solid Waste Director

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - From the City of Concord: Robin Barham will be the City of Concord’s next Solid Waste Director, effective May 1. Her new role builds on 12 years as Concord’s Budget and Performance Manager. She succeeds recently retired Solid Waste Director Brian Moore.
"I am thrilled for Robin joining our leadership team. She is a proven leader in our organization and has guided our budget process for the past ten years," said City Manager Lloyd Payne. "She has been a key partner of the Solid Waste Department, including contract analysis and research. I am excited about her enthusiasm to lead the department and know she will do an incredible job. Her loyalty to the City is evident and Team Concord will be even stronger for her contributions."
The Solid Waste Services Department provides curbside collection and disposal to Concord residents. Additionally, the department offers commercial recycling and other waste reduction opportunities to businesses.
"Robin will be an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Assistant City Manager LeDerick Blackburn. "Her wealth of knowledge will position the department to innovate in new ways as we adapt to the changing waste management industry. I am confident that her experience and her commitment to great service delivery have prepared her for this new role."
Barham began her career in Concord in 2007, after working in Greensboro as a budget analyst for 5 years. Her service with both cities has included considerable work with solid waste services. She has focused on efforts to improve service, contain or reduce costs, and ensure efficiency in operations.
Her previous role included leading Concord's budget development, performance management, and benchmarking efforts. She has also conducted departmental studies and analysis.
"I am honored to serve as Concord’s next Solid Waste Services Director," said Barham. "The community values the department's dedicated staff and the services they deliver. I am excited to partner with them in this work. I prioritized continuous improvement in my budget role, and am delighted to lead a department that shares this core value.
Barham holds memberships in the North Carolina Local Government Budget Association and International City/County Management Association (ICMA). She is a certified North Carolina Budget and Evaluation Officer. She completed UNC School of Government's Leading for Results program as an LGFCU Fellow, as well as Municipal and County Administration. She holds a bachelor of arts in political science and sociology (double major) and master of public administration degrees from Virginia Tech.
A native of Bassett, Virginia, she has called North Carolina home since 1998. Robin and her husband, Gary, have lived in Kannapolis since 2006. Married for 13 years, their children (Zach and Makenna) keep busy baseball and gymnastics schedules. She enjoys travel, sports (Virginia Tech Hokies, Carolina Panthers, and Boston Red Sox), camping, and spending time with family. The family attends Bethpage Presbyterian Church in Kannapolis
