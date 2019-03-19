Car strikes Kannapolis fire truck, passengers in both vehicles treated for injuries

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - A car collided with a Kannapolis Fire Department engine on Tuesday afternoon, damaging both vehicles and leaving passengers in need of treatment at a local hospital.
A man driving a Mazda Protege is reported to have crossed the center line on Centergrove Road when he struck the truck head on. The Mazda was totaled in the accident while the fire engine suffered damage as well.
The driver of the Mazda as well as four firefighters who reportedly suffered minor injuries were transported to Atrium Northeast following the collision.
No further information has been released at this time.
