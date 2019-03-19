Break-ins reported at restaurants, businesses in Charlotte, Concord, Kannapolis and Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury, Charlotte, Concord, and Kannapolis are investigating a string of break-ins that they believe might be related.
In Salisbury, someone broke the glass front door at Los Arcos sometime around 3:00 am on Monday. The restaurant is located at 1311 Klumac Road in Salisbury. A cash register and the coins in the register were taken.
In Kannapolis, police are investigating similar break-ins. The Pizza Hut and the MadVapes on Highway 73 were broken into. There was also damage to the front door of a Subway restaurant at the same location.
Concord Police have reported a similar break-in at approximately 1:40 am on Monday. At that time, Concord officers responded to a business alarm at Sweet Frog on Pit Stop Ct. Officers noticed that the front door had been broken by rocks that had been thrown into the business.
Surveillance camera footage showed two people enter the business through the shattered front door and run straight for the cash registers. The registers were empty and the two suspects did not take anything before leaving.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, who were at the Circle K at the corner of Carolina Lilly Ln and Derita in that same area, said that that the business had just been broken into in the same way.
Police said that after looking at the camera footage there, it was apparent that the suspects had gone to this gas station approximately one minute after breaking into Sweet Frog.
The only suspect description was that of two men wearing black sweatpants, red shorts, black hoodies, and black Adidas shoes. All of the businesses targeted are near Interstate 85.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
