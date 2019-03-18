WBTV Adds More Local Programming

The new local program at 3 p.m. is still taking shape but promises to offer audiences and advertising clients an exciting new option. Teams at the station are working on content development, branding and technical logistics. WBTV anchor Kristen Miranda, who also hosts “Morning Break,” will host the new show alongside a co-host who will be selected later this summer. The show will incorporate elements of “Morning Break” and the station’s digital lifestyle brand, “Queen City Weekend.”