Was vigilante justice behind the fatal shooting of carjacking suspect?

Was it a case of vigilante justice? Was someone trying to take the law into his own hands? “At this point I can't say what the motivation is - if the people involved were trying to intervene to help the victim – I don't know," said Captain Chris Dozier. “Right now, we’re certainly investigating several leads, spoke to all of the witnesses, a lot of video cameras downtown so we’re confident we’re going to be able to identify or get a good handle on who the suspects are” said Captain Dozier.