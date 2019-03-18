Two added to Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Two people have been added to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list.
Michael Linn Grissom Jr., 32, was last seen in Salisbury. He is wanted for statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Grissom is 5’08” and weighs 175 lbs.
Sophie Shea Anderson was last seen in Rockwell, according to the report. She is wanted for breaking and entering and larceny.
Anderson is 21 years old, stands 5’03” and weighs 100 lbs.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan CrimeStoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
