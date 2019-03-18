Trio charged in deaths of two men found in Alexander Co. home

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Three people have been arrested in connection with the deaths of two men found dead inside a home in Alexander County in early February.
On February 9, the bodies of 38-year-old Chad Lee Kennedy and 57-year-old Mark Jefferson Furey were found in two locations inside a home on Mount Wesley Church Road in Stony Point. Investigators have not said how the victims were killed and no motive has been released.
Deputies did say several neighbors reported someone knocking on their doors and tapping on their windows the night of the double homicide. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said at the time it was possible there was a living witness to the murders who may have escaped the home.
On Monday, March 18, the Sheriff’s Office announced they had arrested three people in the case, two of whom were taken into custody in Virginia.
Robert Bryan Hoover, 36 , and Adam Thomas Morgan, 20, were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Brandy Lynn Miller, 28, is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. Hoover and Miller were arrested in Smyth County, VA, and are awaiting extradition back to NC, while Morgan was arrested in Taylorsville. All three suspects are from Stony Point.
There is no word on what evidence led to the trio being named as suspects.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555.
