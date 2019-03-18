Suspect on-the-run after robbing Cornelius gas station

CORNELIUS, NC (WBTV) - Cornelius Police are asking for public assistance in identifying an armed robber who struck a Circle K in Cornelius on Sunday night.
The robbery occurred at the intersection of Bailey Road and Old Statesville Road at approximately 9:40 p.m.
The suspect was caught on surveillance camera at the store and is described as a white male, 5′8″ in height and wearing black pants, black loafers, black gloves and a Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie. A grey bandanna covered the suspect’s face.
After committing the robbery, the suspect fled the scene on foot. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please call Cornelius Detectives at (704) 892-7773 or North Meck Crime Stoppers at (704)896-7867.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.