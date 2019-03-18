Sun - and cool temps - are sticking around for the next couple days

By Lyndsay Tapases | March 18, 2019 at 2:26 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 2:27 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mondays are always made a little bit easier with sunshine and 60s like we saw today!

Temps tonight will get down into the 30s, and Tuesday afternoon holds a bit cooler with highs in the mid-upper 50s. But, it will still be sunny!

Wednesday is the Spring Equinox at 5:58pm. The average high by that point will be up to 65°, but our actual temperatures will still likely fall a few degrees short.

Really the only chance, though quite minor, of any bit of rain will be on Thursday. A couple of afternoon showers in the mountains could work their way down into the Metro area by the evening. Right now coverage stands at only 20%.

Beyond that, we’re dry again for Friday and next weekend, with temperatures eventually warming back into the 70s!

- Lyndsay Tapases

First Alert Forecast: Monday, March 18 @ 12pm

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.