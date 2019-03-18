Sun - and cool temps - are sticking around for the next couple days

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mondays are always made a little bit easier with sunshine and 60s like we saw today!
Temps tonight will get down into the 30s, and Tuesday afternoon holds a bit cooler with highs in the mid-upper 50s. But, it will still be sunny!
Wednesday is the Spring Equinox at 5:58pm. The average high by that point will be up to 65°, but our actual temperatures will still likely fall a few degrees short.
Really the only chance, though quite minor, of any bit of rain will be on Thursday. A couple of afternoon showers in the mountains could work their way down into the Metro area by the evening. Right now coverage stands at only 20%.
Beyond that, we’re dry again for Friday and next weekend, with temperatures eventually warming back into the 70s!
- Lyndsay Tapases
