Son of fallen Florence police officer honors father with tattoo

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The son of fallen Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway paid tribute to his father by getting a large tattoo of his likeness.
In a weekend Facebook post, Rashad Carraway showed a picture of the tattoo on his right arm. It included the words “Love you dad, this is for you!!! Terrence Carraway #272 #Carrawaystrong."
Terrence Carraway was one of seven Florence County officers shot in the line of duty on Oct. 3 , 2018 in the Vintage Place neighborhood.
Carraway died at the scene from injuries he sustained. Weeks later, Florence County Sheriff’s Inv. Farrah Turner succumbed to her injuries.
Fred Hopkins is accused of ambushing the officers as they responded to his home to execute a search warrant for a criminal sexual conduct investigation involving his son, Seth Hopkins.
The elder Hopkins is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. Seth Hopkins is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.
