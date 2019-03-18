Sex offender in Rowan County charged for having social media page

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A registered sex offender living in Rowan County has been charged for having a social media page without notifying law enforcement.
Mitchie Dwayne Clement, 40, was charged by Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday.
It is not illegal for sex offenders in North Carolina to be on social media, unless they fail to notify law enforcement and provide “online identifiers," or the name they use on the social media site.
Clement was jailed under a bond of $10,000.
Clement was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a minor in Davidson County in 2000.
