Queens Defeats Catawba 96-93, Advances to NCAA DII Southeast Regional Title Game

Queens Defeats Catawba 96-93, Advances to NCAA DII Southeast Regional Title Game
By Ashley Stroehlein | March 17, 2019 at 11:44 PM EST - Updated March 17 at 11:44 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Queens point guard Daniel Carr had a career-night with 33 points, leading the Royals to a victory over Catawba in the NCAA Division II Regional Semifinals.

“He’s like an extension of me on the floor, but way tougher than I am,” Queens head coach Bart Lundy said.

After defeating the Indians 96-93 Sunday night, the Royals will look to advance to the NCAA DII Elite 8 with a win in their next game.

No. 1 Queens (30-4) will host No. 2 Augusta (28-5) in the regional final on March 19 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.