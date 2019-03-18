Queens Defeats Catawba 96-93, Advances to NCAA DII Southeast Regional Title Game

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Queens point guard Daniel Carr had a career-night with 33 points, leading the Royals to a victory over Catawba in the NCAA Division II Regional Semifinals.
“He’s like an extension of me on the floor, but way tougher than I am,” Queens head coach Bart Lundy said.
After defeating the Indians 96-93 Sunday night, the Royals will look to advance to the NCAA DII Elite 8 with a win in their next game.
No. 1 Queens (30-4) will host No. 2 Augusta (28-5) in the regional final on March 19 at 7 p.m.
