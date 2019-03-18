Newly released rendering gives a first look at Duke Energy’s new uptown tower

The building will sit on what is currently a parking lot on South Tryon Street, between the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture and St. Peter Catholic Church. It’s one of several projects changing South Tryon Street. Construction is underway at the 26-story Ally Charlotte Center at Stonewall and Tryon streets, and an 18-story tower, anchored by Deloitte, is planned at 650 South Tryon Street.