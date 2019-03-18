New York Air Brake grand opening on Monday in Rowan County

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - New York Air Brake, a manufacturer of freight & locomotive air brake control systems, held its grand opening on Monday.
New York Air Brake had recently received a $20,500 grant from Duke Energy’s Carolinas Investment Fund. The grant was awarded as an incentive for the company to choose Rowan County for its recent expansion.
On March 27, 2018, New York Air Brake announced plans to create 94 new jobs through its Premtec division, as well as construct a 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Rowan County.
The company recently began operations in the new facility, which is located in the Summit Corporate Center.
“Rowan, competing against a couple of other states, was chosen as the site for the consolidation of several other company operations,” wrote Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. “The original Rowan facility employed around 25 people. An additional 85 employees have been added to that number and they’re expecting to hit 150 soon.”
“A big thank you to New York Airbrake for choosing Rowan County as the site for your new facility and consolidation,” Edds added.
