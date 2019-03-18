NASCAR notable celebrates birthday with donation to Nazareth Child & Family Connection

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - With the surprise help of his mother, Jon Dorton recently celebrated his 40th birthday by making a donation of over $2,000 to Nazareth Child & Family Connection.
Dorton’s mom, Kathy Dorton, put together a surprise birthday for Jon and in lieu of gifts asked everyone for donations to Nazareth. More than $2,000 was raised in honor of Jon’s birthday.
Jon, who works in the engine department at Hendrick Motorsports, donated the funds to Nazareth in memory of his late father, Randy Dorton, who also worked in the engine department at Hendrick Motorsports.
Hendrick Motorsports is a long-time supporter of Nazareth Child & Family Connection.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.