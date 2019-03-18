Motorcyclist killed in York County crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was killed after crashing in York County Sunday night.
Officials say 66-year-old Randall Alan Sherman was driving on Interstate 77 about a mile from Fort Mill when the motorcycle hit a median and flipped. Sherman was pronounced dead on scene, officials say.
A 61-year-old passenger went to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Sherman and his passenger were both wearing helmets.
Troopers are investigating the crash. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
