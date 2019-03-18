Laser strike pointed at Delta Airlines flight near Charlotte airport

March 18, 2019 at 8:12 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 8:13 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A second plane in less than a week reported a laser strike into the cockpit as it was approaching Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Monday morning that Delta Airlines Flight 2409 reported a green laser illuminated the cockpit around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The Boeing 717 flight had departed the Atlanta airport before heading to Charlotte.

A military aircraft reported Friday night that a laser was pointed at the plane about 12 miles north of the airport after its finial training mission.

The source of the laser strikes remain unknown.

