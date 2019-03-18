Laser strike pointed at Delta Airlines flight near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A second plane in less than a week reported a laser strike into the cockpit as it was approaching Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Monday morning that Delta Airlines Flight 2409 reported a green laser illuminated the cockpit around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.
The Boeing 717 flight had departed the Atlanta airport before heading to Charlotte.
A military aircraft reported Friday night that a laser was pointed at the plane about 12 miles north of the airport after its finial training mission.
The source of the laser strikes remain unknown.
