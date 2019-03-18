Kyle Busch Reaches 200 Career Wins

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Kyle Busch swept all three stages at Auto Club Speedway to grab his 200th career victory across NASCAR’s national series.
“It’s just been a crazy ride and to get 200 here today at Auto Club Speedway is pretty cool. I mean to bookend number 1 and 200 here at the same place it’s kinda crazy on the same asphalt - this place hasn’t been repaved so that’s been pretty cool, as well too, and just being able to win. That’s what it’s about,” Busch said.
Busch now has 53 all-time wins in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, 94 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and 53 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series wins to bring his total to 200.
