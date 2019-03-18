Indianapolis children’s museum pulls Michael Jackson display items

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (CNN ) - The world's largest children's museum just pulled several Michael Jackson-related items, in response to the HBO documentary about him.
The Children's Museum of Indianapolis removed the late singer's fedora and white gloves from one exhibit and a signed poster from another.
A rep says they removed the objects in an “excess of caution" over allegations of child molestation raised in "Leaving Neverland."
The film "Leaving Neverland" contains allegations from two men, who claim Jackson molested them as children.
The singer's family has slammed the documentary, calling the two accusers money hungry and "admitted liars."
Jackson himself long denied ever molesting anyone up until his death in 2009.
Some photos of Jackson will still be on display at the museum.
They're included in a re-creation of Ryan White's bedroom.
The Indiana boy became nationally known in the 1980's after contracting HIV through a blood treatment.
