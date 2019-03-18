Headache continues for drivers as I-277 bridge work resumes

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Traffic appeared to be flowing somewhat smoothly again on a stretch of I-277 near Wilkinson Boulevard, until Monday morning.
Those traveling along I-277 Monday were hit with a lane closure followed by a shutdown of the Freedom Drive exit, 1A.
A detour takes commuters to Wilkinson Boulevard and onto Morehead Street, which leads back to Wilkinson.
The closure is part if a $16.3 million project designed to improve 22 bridges along I-277 between 10th Street and I-77 at the John Belk Freeway.
“The work for the N.C. Department of Transportation involves full depth concrete pavement repairs to the inside lanes on the Inner Loop, which could take up to 10 days to complete.,” the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a release.
Lane closures were temporarily suspended in February for the NBA All-Star activities.
Last month’s prolonged periods of rain also caused a delay on road repairs.
NCDOT crews working to restructure bridges along I-277 were forced to stick to the demolition part of their project, as it was too wet to lay down cement.
"The barriers will be in place around the clock so workers can safely perform concrete pavement repairs and place epoxy overlays on the bridge decks," NCDOT said in a release.
The entire project is expected to wrap up by July 2019, the Observer reports.
