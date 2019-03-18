Habitual felon arrested after robbing southeast Charlotte business

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man who has been arrested over two dozen times by CMPD in recent years has again been taken into custody after robbing a gas station on Monroe Road and threatening the clerk at the store.
Michael Lee Overton, 39, was arrested after police responded to an armed robbery call in which investigators determined that he had attempted to conceal merchandise in his pants before walking out of the establishment.
When the clerk noticed this and confronted Overton, the suspect threatened to kill him and left the scene before officers located him shortly after. Overton has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and has been placed in custody at this time.
Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.
