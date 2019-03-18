Gardner-Webb to Face No. 1 Seed Virginia in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Hundreds joined the Gardner-Webb men’s basketball team on campus for Selection Sunday.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs were selected as a 16 seed in the South region, heading to Columbia, South Carolina where Gardner-Webb will make it’s NCAA tournament debut facing No. 1 seed Virginia on Friday.
“It’s so awesome for us to go down in history and be one of the schools out here. Nobody knows about, you always have to say 'maybe about 15-20 minutes from Charlotte, near Shelby so it’s awesome. And I just feel like they deserve it. This season has been great to them,” Bless Bull a sophomore at Gardner-Webb said.
Gardner Webb officially punched it’s ticket last week when it defeated Radford to win the Big South Conference tournament.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs tip-off against UVA at approximately 3:10 p.m. at the University of South Carolina’s Colonial Life Center.
