Fort Bragg asking for birthday cards to celebrate WWII Veteran’s 100th birthday

Fort Bragg asking for birthday cards to celebrate WWII Veteran’s 100th birthday
Stever is a World War II veteran and Fort Bragg is asking people to send him a birthday card to celebrate his major life milestone. (Source: Fort Bragg Facebook Page)
By Mark Davenport | March 18, 2019 at 12:34 PM EST - Updated March 18 at 12:34 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Fort Bragg is asking for your help to wish a WWII Veteran a very happy birthday this week.

A Facebook post from the military base wants to make Edward Stever’s 100th birthday a very special one. Stever is a World War II veteran and Fort Bragg is asking people to send him a birthday card to celebrate his major life milestone.

“Lets help wish a WWII Veteran, Edward Stever a Happy Birthday. Mr. Stever volunteers at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum. He’s turning 100 years old on March 22 and we want to make his birthday special!”

Posted by Fort Bragg, N.C. on Sunday, March 17, 2019

Stever volunteers at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum according to the Facebook post.

If you’d like to send Ed a birthday card his address is:

Ed Stever

c/o ASOM 100 Bragg Blvd

Fayetteville, N.C. 28301

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.