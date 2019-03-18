Dead whale found in Philippines with 88 pounds of plastic in stomach

Graphic: The following content contains graphic images. Reader discretion is advised.
PHILIPPINES (CNN) - A male whale has died from ingesting too much plastic.
Marine biologists from the D’ Bone Collector Museum Inc. said the whale was found on a beach Saturday in the Philippines.
The agency along with an environmental group performed a necropsy which led to finding 40 kg (88 pounds) of plastic in his stomach.
The museum team who performed the operation said it's the most plastic the group has ever seen in a whale.
“This whale had the most plastic we have ever seen in a whale. It’s disgusting,” the group stated in a social media post.
“Action must be taken by the government against those who continue to treat the waterways and ocean as dumpsters,” the post continued.
Inside his belly were sixteen rice bags, four banana bags and several shopping bags.
The group says a “full list of the plastic items will follow in the next few days.”
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.