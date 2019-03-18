Cornelius apartment fire displaces 3 children, 8 adults

CORNELIUS, NC (WBTV) - Three children, eight adults, and several animals were displaced in a Cornelius apartment fire early Monday morning, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.
The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Admiral Quarters on Nautical Drive.
Firefighters reported seeing heavy fire when they arrived. A CATS bus was called in to provide displaced residents a warm shelter as fire crews worked to control the fire.
By 6:41 a.m., firefighters said the fire was controlled. Multiple units were damaged in the fire.
A cause or damage estimate was not released.
Red Cross is assisting with temporary housing.
