Cornelius apartment fire displaces 3 children, 8 adults

March 18, 2019 at 7:18 AM EST - Updated March 18 at 8:27 AM

CORNELIUS, NC (WBTV) - Three children, eight adults, and several animals were displaced in a Cornelius apartment fire early Monday morning, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Admiral Quarters on Nautical Drive.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy fire when they arrived. A CATS bus was called in to provide displaced residents a warm shelter as fire crews worked to control the fire.

By 6:41 a.m., firefighters said the fire was controlled. Multiple units were damaged in the fire.

A cause or damage estimate was not released.

Red Cross is assisting with temporary housing.

