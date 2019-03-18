Cold start to the day with temps rebounding to the 50s

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Following the first dry and sunny weekend in about a month, we’ll enjoy more sunshine today. We’re starting out cold this morning with daybreak readings in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll rebound to the 50s in the foothills to the lower 60s for the Charlotte area with wall to wall sunshine prevailing. The afternoon temperatures I’m forecasting are just a little below average for this time of the year, and a persistent northwest breeze will make it feel even cooler.