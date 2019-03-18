Cold start to the day with temps rebounding to the 50s

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Following the first dry and sunny weekend in about a month, we’ll enjoy more sunshine today. We’re starting out cold this morning with daybreak readings in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll rebound to the 50s in the foothills to the lower 60s for the Charlotte area with wall to wall sunshine prevailing. The afternoon temperatures I’m forecasting are just a little below average for this time of the year, and a persistent northwest breeze will make it feel even cooler.
Clear skies and lighter breezes tonight will allow for readings to fall to near or even below freezing for most WBTV-area neighborhoods Tuesday morning.
Sunshine is back in the forecast again for Tuesday, with chilly highs in the 50s.
Wednesday is the first day of Spring, and while the average high will be up to 65° by then, we'll come in a little shy of that number under partly sunny skies.
Seasonable 60s hold for the late week period before we jump in the warm 70s over the weekend. Perhaps the best part of the extended forecast generally remains rain-free, though there is a small rain chance – mainly in the mountains – on Thursday.
Hope you have a great week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
